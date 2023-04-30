Donald P. Kleczka
Donald P. Kleczka, age 88, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
He will be missed by his wife, Toni; his children, Susan Lueck, Karen Kleczka, Steve Kleczka, Anthony Stefani and Thomas (Kelly) Stefani; his 14 grandchildren; his 15 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way; his best friend and baby brother, Lee and his best buddy, Brody.
Memorial services for Don will be held at a later date.
Complete obituary information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101