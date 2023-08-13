Donna L. (Jordan) Nelson

May 15, 1941 - Aug. 4, 2023

Donna L. (Jordan) Nelson, age 82, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Born on May 15, 1941, in Detroit, MI she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Barndollar) Jordan. Donna lived briefly in California and moved to Kenosha to finish high school.

Catholic at heart, Donna was united in marriage to the love of her life, Thomas A. Nelson on April 5, 1975, at St. Mary's Lutheran Church. They were blessed with two daughters, Mary Beth Nelson and Julie Ann Nelson.

Donna was a member of St. Mary's Lutheran Church. She graduated from Racine Kenosha County Teachers College in 1961 and was employed by Kenosha Unified School District as a first-grade teacher for thirty-seven years.

She enjoyed being a snowbird with her husband Thomas, for six months of the year in Arizona. They were the official chauffeur and travel guides for the many visitors.

She loved libraries, studied Genealogy and belonged to computer clubs for Genealogy. Donna was a member of ADK (Alpha Delta Kappa) Sorority for thirty-six years. She updated and organized the annual directory with contact information, addresses and birthdays for the Sorority.

Donna will be deeply missed by her daughters, Mary Beth Nelson and Julie Nelson; family friend and honorary son, George (Sue) Follensbee, who was like a son to her; her aunt, Thelma Giordano; her brother-in-law, William G. Nelson; nieces, Robin Scott and Rebecca Reed; her cousins, Doris (Mike) Carney, Debbie (Martin) Metten, Ed Clemente, Jim Giordano, Cathy Giordano, Mark Giordano, Lisa Watson, Jerry Garcia, Brad Walkmaster and Shelley Little and her grand dogs, Stewie, Madi and her golden retriever, Willie Nelson.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas and her baby sister, Julia.

Funeral services honoring Donna's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Donna will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org would be appreciated.

A special thanks to Nurses Lily and Patty, Dr. Catherine Gursky, and the Emergency Department and the Third-Floor staff at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101