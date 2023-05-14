Feb. 13, 1953—May 5, 2023

Doug Barnett was born Douglas Frank Barnett to Gladyce Elaine Mathews and Douglas Fyfe Barnett way tooo early (preemie) on February 13, 1953 in Chippewa Falls, WI. Weighing only a couple of pounds, he slept in a drawer on top of a dresser. Doug was the third of four boys James “Barney”, John, and Tad.

The family moved to Kenosha and then settled in Paddock Lake. Doug was a Salem Grade School and Central High School graduate—Class of 1971. He attended his 50th Reunion.

Doug worked on a farm with horses, in Amy’s Diner and the Edelweiss Restaurant, for Ken-Pin Bowling Lanes, with his family as a laborer and painter before finally discovering his passion for Carpentry. Many homes in Paddock Lake have his fingerprints, as well as Bristol, Waterford, Assembly Park in Delavan, Union Grove, and into Illinois as well.

Doug has been a lifelong PACKER BACKER and coach and cheerleader for all sports which his children participated in. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and GOLF.

He enjoyed golfing with (all) his sons throughout his illness. In his semi-retirement, he discovered he enjoyed cooking (as well as grilling). He also enjoyed cards and table games with family and friends. He found he could be a brew master and made several batches. He liked visiting breweries on our travels.

Doug was diagnosed with Bone Marrow Cancer in July of 2021 and began chemo treatments in August. He had a bone marrow transplant (BMT) on March 1 of 2022 and a “booster” from the same donor on February 14, 2023. He fought through the many side effects and complications through this entire journey...until Friday morning, May 5, 2023 at 12:15 a.m.

Doug is survived by his wife Maryann (Fau, married almost 40 years); daughter, Sarah; and sons: Frank (Rhonda) and Joseph. He was preceded in death by both parents as well as all three brothers.

Services include: Visitation on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Miller-Reesman Funeral Home in Union Grove. Friday, May 19, 2023, at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church includes visitation at 10:00 a.m., Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. and cemetery interment at 12:00 noon.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff at the University of Wisconsin Hospital at Madison, including but not limited to the Bone Marrow Transplant Team, the B6/6 staff, the Diabetes, Respiratory, Nephrology, Infectious Disease, Critical Care, and Dietary teams, the OT and PT Departments, the TLC team, the Clinic staff, the Valet Parking team, and the Burlington Hospital and Cancer Center staffs. Your professionalism, friendly demeanor, and compassion for all is outstanding.

