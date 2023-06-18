Dr. Allan F. Schneider

Feb. 7, 1926 – June 9, 2023

MT. PLEASANT/SISTER BAY - Dr. Allan F. Schneider, 97, of Mt. Pleasant, WI, and Sister Bay, WI, passed away peacefully at St. Monica's Senior Living on June 9, 2023 after a long, well-lived life with his wife and children by his side.

Allan was born in Chicago to Emory and Esther (Westgard) Schneider and was raised in Oak Park, IL. He graduated from Oak Park-River Forest High School and began his higher education journey at his beloved Beloit College where he pledged Beta Theta Pi Fraternity and eventually declared a major in Geology.

In 1947, some friends set him up on a blind date with a "cute freshman girl" from Milwaukee named Betty Lou Dorn, who, on August 26, 1950, became his wife, and were married for 72 years.

Allan graduated from Beloit College in 1948 with his B.S. in Geology, went on to obtain his Master's of Science in Geology degree from Penn State University in 1951, and finally earned his PhD in Geology from the University of Minnesota in 1957.

Allan was a geologist, professor, scientist, conservationist, and author. He accepted teaching positions at Penn State, the University of Minnesota, Washington State University, and Indiana University and finished his career as a Professor of Geology Emeritus at the University of Wisconsin Parkside. Dr. Schneider took research positions with the U.S. Geological Survey, the Minnesota Geological Survey, the Indiana Geological Survey, and the Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey.

Allan had a special place in his heart for Door County and its land. His ancestry was rooted there as his maternal great-grandparents, Peter and Anna Johnson, immigrated from Denmark shortly after the Civil War and settled in Ephraim, WI. Allan's mother went to live with them and attended the one-room schoolhouse and the Moravian Church. He conducted numerous courses, workshops, and field trips for the Kenosha Public Museum, Neville Public Museum, The Ridges Sanctuary, several Wisconsin State Parks, Ice Age Trail, Bjorklund (Lawrence University), and The Clearing.

Allan and Betty were dual members of both the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Racine, WI, and Bethany Lutheran Church in Ephraim, WI.

Allan was incredibly social and could speak about his interests for hours. He loved his work and referred to every person he met as a "friend". He was passionate about protecting the land and worked tirelessly to teach others about the beauty and significance of the earth.

Allan is survived by his beautiful wife, Betty Louise (Dorn) Schneider; three children: David Schneider, Doris (Paul) Rossmann, and James (Michelle) Schneider; five grandchildren: Adam Rossmann, Geoffrey (Amy) Rossmann, Alissa (Jessup) Fredrick, Haley Rossmann, and Kelli Schneider; and two great-grandchildren: Scarlett Manning, and Cassidy Rossmann. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother, Bruce Schneider.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road, Mt. Pleasant, WI 53403 on Saturday, June 24, 2023 for a memorial service celebrating Allan's life, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m.

The family plans a graveside service later this fall at the Moravian Cemetery in Ephraim, WI.

