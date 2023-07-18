1947-2023

Dr. David Joseph Matteucci, 76, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center—Mount Pleasant with his wife at his side.

Born in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Tullio and Marion (Schmidt) Matteucci. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated at Holy Rosary Grade School and graduated from St. Joseph High School. He went on to receive his Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from UW-Madison and his Medical degree from Creighton University in 1974. He served his colon/rectal surgery fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic from 1979-1980.

On January 8, 1977, he married the love of his life, Karen Culhane in Omaha, NE.

David began his career as an Assistant Professor for the Department of Surgery at Creighton University. After relocating to Kenosha, he opened his own private practice in colon/rectal surgery. He held licensure in Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Iowa.

David was a member of the Wisconsin Surgical Society, Wisconsin College of Surgeons, Kenosha County Medical Society, and the State Medical Society of Wisconsin. In addition to these professional organizations, David served on many hospital committee boards and assisted in the education of other doctors.

Outside of his work as a Physician, he was involved with Kenosha Rotary, the Italian Professional Business Association (serving as President of both), and was the Area 9 Medical Director for the American Cancer Society. He enjoyed Wisconsin Badger sports, the Chicago Cubs, and the Green Bay Packers. Spending time with his family and practicing his faith were extremely important to David.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Matteucci; two children: Carrie (Paul Brown) Schiel and Dan (Jenna) Matteucci; four grandchildren: Thomas and Tyler Brown, and Emme and Tullio Matteucci; a sister, Maryann (Louis) Ritacca; and a sister-in-law, Marianna Matteucci. He is further survived by multiple nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Charles Matteucci, Donald Matteucci, and Dr. John Matteucci; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Proko Funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Parish, 2224 45th Street, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery.

