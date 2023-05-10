April 12, 1944—May 6, 2023

TREVOR—Dr. Thomas Walter Radmer, age 79, of Trevor, WI, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Born on April 12, 1944, he was the son of the late Edward and Evelyn Radmer. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee in 1966. He received a D.D.S from Marquette University School of Dentistry in 1970 and his M.S. in 1975.

On May 8, 1971, in Blue Island, IL Thomas married Roxie Hauck. He was a dedicated husband and father for 52 years.

Dr. Radmer ran an Oral Surgery private practice for 26 years, serving the Kenosha community with his skill and compassion. He retired from practice in 2000. In 2002, he became a full-time Professor and Chairman of Marquette Dental School Department of Oral Surgery where he enjoyed a career in research and teaching for 12 years.

Thomas held many civic positions, including Vice Chairman of Kenosha Plan Commission, Chairman for the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission, Kenosha County Civil Service Commission for over 25 years, and a member of the Lawyers Peer Review Board for the State of Wisconsin. In addition, he was affiliated with St. Mary’s Lutheran Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, gourmet cooking, and bird watching.

Dr. Radmer is survived by his wife, Roxie; their three daughters, Jennifer (Garret) Klein, Kathryn, and Julie (Alexander) Teffera; his grandchildren, Abbie, Anna, Emma, Maggie and Alex. He is also survived by his brother, Jon Radmer. In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his brother, Jim.

Memorial services honoring Thomas’s life will be held privately. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org or the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.

