Duane L. Corso, age 67, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Froedtert Hospital Milwaukee, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on February 6, 1956 in Kenosha, WI to the late Leno and Elsie (Olson) Corso.

On January 6, 2006, Duane was united in marriage to Rose Stuart.

He was employed with Kenosha County as a Corrections Officer for 29 years and made many lasting friends.

Duane enjoyed cars, motorcycles, cooking, The Food Network, reading, telling stories and jokes. But most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rose; his children, Tom (Tresha) Corso, Crystal (Jeff) Sturycz, Kelly (Dave) Teska, Katie Corso, Stephanie (Ryan) Wynn and Elizabeth Stuart; his grandchildren, Maria Corso, Rebecca Sturycz, Brooke Sturycz, Thomas (Kaitlyn) Corso, Vincent Corso, Landon Wynn, Tommy Teska and Sophia Teska; his brother Keith (Sharon) Corso; his niece, Christy (Bernie) Franco and his nephews, Tony (Holly) Corso and Nick Corso.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents Leno and Elsie (Olson) Corso.

Funeral services honoring Duane’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation for Duane will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

