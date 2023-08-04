July 20, 2001—July 28, 2023

KENOSHA—Dylan Thomas Zamora, age 22, a resident of Kenosha, died Friday July 28, 2023, in Kenosha following a tragic accident.

Born on July 20, 2001, in Kenosha; he was the son of Erin Zamora.

He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and was a graduate of Tremper High School. He was attending the University of Wisconsin Parkside as a senior pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Health Sciences with the goal of becoming a Physician’s Assistant.

He was an avid lover of all sports, especially soccer, having spent four years on the Tremper soccer team. In his younger years, he played a season of CYC football for the Bears, which didn’t bode well with him as he was a Packers fan.

He also greatly enjoyed video games, playing online with friends from all corners of the world. He loved animals, especially dogs and would always talk about how he wanted to have the biggest dog possible someday. He enjoyed traveling and loved going to Minnesota to see his many relatives. He recently shared his aspirations of someday moving to Seattle and raising a family of his own.

Always smiling and happy, Dylan was the light of our lives. He was filled with energy and life. It was the simplest pleasures in life that brought great joy to Dylan. He loved quiet days at home, and yet loved times with his friends. He was kind, caring, and compassionate with a big heart and plenty of love for everyone in his life.

He was an avid music lover of all genres with a new favorite song almost every month. He was smart and intuitive, which allowed him to excel at anything he put his mind to. He was sometimes shy, and yet sometimes outgoing; he had a unique balance, and a love of life that rubbed off on those around him.

Gentle and humble, strong and proud; all of which applied to him. Dylan was an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. He was always very kind and generous to all who knew him and will be deeply missed. We are all blessed and honored to have had him in our lives.

He is survived by his mother; raised by his maternal grandparents, Cindy and Jon Heins; two brothers: Peyton Kessler and Logan Zamora; two sisters: Bianca and Tegan Peura; one uncle, Chad (Jennifer) Zamora; and one aunt, Nicole (Dennis) Zamora Davison. He is also survived by many cousins and great aunts and uncles and his cat Jasmine, who miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his loving great-grandparents, Nancy and Harold Newport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 12:00 noon at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Kenosha, 7117-14th Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Monday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of mass. Burial will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Tremper High School Soccer Program would be greatly appreciated.

