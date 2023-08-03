KENOSHA—Dylan Thomas Zamora, age 22, a resident of Kenosha, died Friday, July 28, 2023, in Kenosha.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12:00 noon at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Kenosha, 7117-14th Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Monday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of mass. Burial will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the Tremper High School Soccer Program would be appreciated.
A complete obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the paper.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner
(262)653-0667