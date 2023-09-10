Edith Bridget (Peddle) Hughes
Oct. 27, 1945 - Sept. 3, 2023
PLEASANT PRAIRIE - Edith Bridget (Peddle) Hughes, age 77, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital.
Funeral services honoring Edith's life will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Edith will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI. https://saint-anne.org or Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, TSC Alliance, 8737 Colesville Rd., Suite 400, Silver Spring, MD or https://www.tscalliance.org
