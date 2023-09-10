Funeral services honoring Edith's life will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Edith will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI. https://saint-anne.org or Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, TSC Alliance, 8737 Colesville Rd., Suite 400, Silver Spring, MD or https://www.tscalliance.org