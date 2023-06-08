March 13, 1940—June 6, 2023

Edward Joseph Lesnak, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, WI surrounded by his loving family.

Born on March 13, 1940, he was the son of the late John and Helen (Lambersky) Lesnak. He attended Mother of God School and graduated from North Chicago High School in 1958.

Edward proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a Petty Officer Third Class and was honorably discharged in 1966.

On May 16, 1962, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Denise.

He was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Waukegan.

Edward was employed with Johns Manville for over 42 years. He was a Charter Boat Captain and owner of Lesnak Charter Boat service for over 35 years.

He was a member of the JM Club, Waukegan Charter Boat Association, Salmon Unlimited and KSKJ. He enjoyed fishing, making sausage, snowmobiling, golfing, motorcycling and was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers. But most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Edward is survived by his children, Kim (Steve) Nerheim and John (Carol) Lesnak; his grandchildren, Joseph Lesnak, Peter Lesnak, Ellie Nerheim and Steffen Nerheim, and his sister, Rosemary Graham.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Marilyn.

Funeral services honoring Edward’s life will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Brigid Parish – St. Patrick Catholic Church, 15000 W. Wadsworth Road, Wadsworth, IL. Interment will follow in Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. A visitation for Edward will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance http://hospicealliance.org/ or Shriners Hospital for Children https://www.shrinerschildrens.org would be appreciated. Please join us in celebrating Captain Ed’s rich life for lunch at Austin’s, 481 Peterson Rd., Libertyville, IL on Saturday, June 10, 2023 after 11:30 a.m.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101