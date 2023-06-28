Dec. 23, 1956—June 22, 2023

KENOSHA—Eileen Therese Rivera (McGrane), age 66, of Kenosha, passed away at Aurora Medical Center on June 22, 2023. She was born on December 23, 1956, in Chicago, IL, to the late William and Marie (Perkins) McGrane. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1974 and attended Gateway Technical College.

On May 16, 1977, she married Victor Rivera in Chicago, IL.

She worked at Abbott Labs and Meridian for most of her career, before retiring in February of 2022.

She loved music, cats, gardening, all Chicago sports teams including the White Sox and the Bears, reading and most of all, spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Victor; son, Tony (Stacey) Rivera; daughters: Leanne Rivera, Rachel Rivera; step-grandson, Tyler West; brother, Bill and Marian McGrane; sisters: Maureen Sheehan, Joan McGrane, Kathy McGrane; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Michael McGrane, and brother-in-law, Pat Sheehan.

A Celebration of Life will take place at Kennedy Park, 4051 5th Ave., in Kenosha, on July 8, 2023, starting at 1:00 PM. Please come as you are, picnic style and BYOB (no glass please).

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

