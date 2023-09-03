1964 – 2023

KENOSHA—Elizabeth Ann Clark, 58 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at her home.

She was born November 11, 1964, in Evanston, IL, the daughter of Lewis and Linda (Bengtson) Russell. On August 8, 1987, she married Michael Clark in Addison, IL, they lived in Palatine for ten years before settling in Kenosha in 1997.

Beth loved cooking, fishing, bird watching, dogs, babies, cooking shows, and reality television. Her most cherished time was spent with family. Her infectious smile brightened the mood of those around her. She had a big heart, she was the perfect wife and mother.

Survivors include her husband, Michael; three children: Michael Clark, Jr. of Milwaukee, WI, Alexandra Clark of Kenosha, WI and Maxwell Clark of Kenosha, WI; her mother, Linda (Juan) Soliz of Lake Villa, IL; and sister, Melody Hiton of Kenosha, WI.

Beth was preceded in death by her father, Lewis Russell.

Memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home. Memorial services will commence at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may donate money to the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation: https:/nlmsf.org/donate/.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Beth’s Online Memorial Book at: