Betty and John fell in love and spent every available moment together between work and studies at Berghoff Restaurant on Adams Street. They talked about their plans together and shared many special moments of being young and carefree. They were married on June 14, 1969, at Saint Bernadette’s Catholic Church. Betty dedicated her life to raising her three children: Matt, Maggie, and Mollie. Betty was as active in the local community as she was a mother and dedicated daughter. She managed John’s optometry business, Regner Family Vision, for almost 40 years in Kenosha. Most holidays and summers were spent visiting her parents and relatives in Chicago. As time went on, Betty orchestrated many family events in Eagle River, WI, and Kissimmee, Fl. If Betty wasn’t by the lake, she was by the pool laughing away with family and friends. Her moral compass, infectious laugh and humor, and life advice were all the cornerstones of her family and friends. Betty spent many mornings around a table sharing stories and comparing notes of raising teenagers while drinking coffee with many special and dear friends. She texted and talked daily to many of her tribe, as they shared a special sisterhood that will never be broken. There was never a task or favor that Betty could not accomplish, things like that were just natural to her. It was not uncommon for Betty to randomly help a stranger in need, always being an example and trying to help people who struggled.