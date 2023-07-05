Oct. 21, 1977—June 7, 2023

TWIN LAKES—Erich V. Riehm, age 45, of Twin Lakes, WI, died June 7, 2023. He was born on October 21, 1977, the son of Robert and Florence (Lobraico) Riehm.

Over the years Erich has worked for numerous landscapers in the area.

Survived by his mother, Florence. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Ryan Riehm.

A Celebration Gathering to honor Erich’s life will be held on July 16, 2023, at Angela’s Farm, W685 Mariondale Rd., Burlington, WI 53105. The celebration will begin at 2:00 PM.

Online condolences haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI is assisting the family.