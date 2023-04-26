1935 – 2023

KENOSHA—Erna Schneider, 88 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, WI.

She was born January 14, 1935, in Gaustadt/Bamberg, Germany, the daughter of the late Johann and Margareta (Alt) Kroeckel.

Erna was a member of New Life Ev. Lutheran Church, (formerly Friedens Ev. Lutheran Church) Kenosha, WI where she volunteered her time for many years and was part of the Ladies Guild. She also loved to travel and caring for her elderly relatives. Erna cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

On August 9, 1957, she married Helmut Schneider in Siegen, Germany and they settled in Kenosha, WI that same year. Helmut preceded Erna in death on September 24, 2005.

Survivors include her daughter, Irene (David) Daniels of Somers, WI; two grandsons: Jeffrey (Jennifer) Daniels and Eric (Tennyson) Daniels; and great-grandchildren: Katelyn Thatcher, Ciara Daniels, Greyson Daniels, and Harrison Daniels.

In addition to her parents and husband, Erna was preceded in death by her sister, Margareta (Willie) Scheibe.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at New Life Evangelical Lutheran Church – East, 5038 19th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. Visitation will continue Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at 10:30 a.m. at church. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha, WI.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to a family memorial or the Alzheimer’s Association, in her memory.

