1960—2023

KENOSHA—Ernest A. Parks Jr., 62 years old, of Kenosha, WI took his final train ride on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Ernie was born December 4, 1960, in Woodbury, NJ. He was the son of the late Ernest and Evelyn “Babe” (Hamilton) Parks. He grew up in Thorofare, NJ (on Railroad Avenue) and graduated from West Deptford High School.

He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy for 10 years before he was honorably discharged. During his time in the Navy, he worked as a Fire Control Specialist, operating a Phalanx Gun System aboard the USS Enterprise. He later instructed electronics at Great Lakes Naval Base for several years.

While stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base, Ernie met Lynn Mathson on a blind date. On January 10, 1987, they were married at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha, WI. They lived in San Diego and San Francisco, CA before returning to Kenosha 32 years ago.

Ernie will be remembered for his infectious smile and wicked sense of humor. Ernie’s passion for trains took his career from Conductor to Engineer over the span of nearly 30 years. He worked for Chicago Northwestern Railroad and then Union Pacific Railroad.

While the railroad was where he spent his career, building model railroads, trains and miniature ride-on trains was his joy. Ernie traveled to various states attending train meets where he would share his love of trains with his dear friends: Craig Willett, Mike Schultz, Dave Newell, George Sorenson, Pat Murphy, Tim Hensche and Carl Schmidt among others.

Survivors include his loving wife, Lynn; son, Ryan Parks; daughter, Tara (Michael) Coventree; grandson, Henry Coventree; close cousins: Bert Parks and Midge (Cork) Feyen; mother-in-law, Frieda Mathson; brother-in-law, Greg (Darrilyn) Mathson; sister-in-law, Joann (David) Schultz; nieces: Kayla (Andrew) Devries, Megan Schultz, Gabrielle Mathson; extended family members and friends. Ernie was also an animal lover and his cat, Calvin, will miss him deeply.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, David Mathson.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow visitation at 12:00 p.m. Saturday. Interment with military honors will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association in Ernie’s memory.

