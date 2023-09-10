Eugene Infusino

Oct. 14, 1945 – Sept. 7, 2023

PARIS TWSP - Eugene Infusino, 77 years old, of Paris Twsp., WI, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

He was born October 14, 1945, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Salvatore and Rose (Costabile) Infusino and remained a lifelong Kenosha County resident. On February 24, 1968, he was united in marriage to Sandra A. Stoxen at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, Kenosha, WI.

Gene started working on the family farm at a young age and continued up until this past year; he was later employed by KT Inc, Quality Carriers, Oakes & Sons, and retired from WE Energies as a fleet mechanic. After retirement, he contributed greatly, in many ways for his son at Firehouse Performance, Kenosha, WI. Gene will be remembered for his rebellious, free spirit and big heart. He had many “adventures” in his lifetime, and his family and friends will carry those memories with them for many years to come.

He enjoyed bicycling, riding his motorcycle, fishing, hunting, and farming. Gene and Sandra enjoyed traveling in their RV to various destinations, especially Bike Week in Daytona Beach, FL, motorcycle races in Springfield, IL and the Tow Show in Wisconsin Dells, WI. He especially cherished time spent with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Sandra; two sons: Mark (Melinda) Infusino of Stockton, CA and Bryan (Amber) Infusino of Somers, WI; a brother, Michael (Diane) Infusino of Paris Twsp., WI; grandchildren: Zachary, Jacob, Jeremy, Rachael, Elijah, Aubriana, Jacob, Emily and Sam; and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home. A Prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the funeral home, with Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, Kenosha, WI. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Somers, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, in his memory.

