1939—2023

KENOSHA—Evelyn Borsche, 84, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Robin’s Way in Kenosha surrounded by her loving family.

Evelyn was born on May 10, 1939 in Minnesota, the daughter of the late Christ and Pearl (Tillotson) Ehrich. She was educated in the schools of Spooner, WI.

Evelyn married Robert Borsche on August 6, 1960 in Kenosha. She was a homemaker for many years. Her hobbies included shopping, gardening, traveling, going out to eat, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her brother, Fred (Sylvia Canada) Ehrich of Kenosha; nephews: Jeff (Christine) Ehrich of Kenosha, Keith Ehrich of Racine; niece, Suzanne (Scott) Vernezee of Pell Lake; and many other family and friends. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, sister, Margie, and brothers: Walter and Richard.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM, with funeral services to follow at 12:00 PM. Burial Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

