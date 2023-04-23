Florence D. Finkler

July 16, 1935 - April 20, 2023

KENOSHA - Florence D. Finkler, age 87, a lifelong resident of Kenosha, passed away at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Born on July 16, 1935, in Kenosha, she is the daughter of the late Lawrence and Alexandria (Miller) Finkler.

Florence attended Saint Mark Grade School and Saint Mary High School and was a graduate of Mt. Mary College Milwaukee.

She was a Medical Technologist at Kenosha Memorial Hospital for many years before retiring.

Florence was a long-time member of St. Mark Catholic Church and was a volunteer in many activities including singing in the choir for over 25 years. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Kenosha Public Museum, travelling, cooking, and gardening.

Florence is survived by her sister, Helen Finkler of Deerfield, IL; one nephew, Lawrence A. (Jennifer) Finkler; one niece, Roberta L. Finkler; and great- nieces and nephews: Josiah T., Noah J., Alexandria S., Isabella E., and Coralie R. all of Pleasant Prairie. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Sherry Finkler of McFarland. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Thomas Lawrence, and her sister, Frances Leona.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Marks Catholic Church. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of mass. Internment at St. James Catholic Cemetery will be held privately.

Memorial remembrances may be sent St. Marks Catholic Church.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667