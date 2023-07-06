June 15, 1952—June 23, 2023
GRAND JUNCTION, CO—Frank Carravetta of Grand Junction, CO formerly of Kenosha died on June 23, 2023 of heart failure.
Survived by siblings Tia Carravetta, Michael Carravetta.
Full obituary on Legacy.
June 15, 1952—June 23, 2023
GRAND JUNCTION, CO—Frank Carravetta of Grand Junction, CO formerly of Kenosha died on June 23, 2023 of heart failure.
Survived by siblings Tia Carravetta, Michael Carravetta.
Full obituary on Legacy.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.