Nov. 25, 1940—April 23, 2023

KENOSHA—Frank D. Shackelford, 82, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

He was born on November 25, 1940 to the late Darius and Evenelle Shackelford in Michigan. He was educated in Logan, OH and attended the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.

Frank entered the US Navy on July 14, 1959 and was honorably discharged on July 12, 1963. He played in the US Navy Jazz Band and also made a record.

On May 16, 1964 he married Patricia A. Bosman in Kenosha. She preceded him in death on June 3, 1994.

Frank worked at JI Case for 39 years as a Technical Specialist (Parts Technical Support).

Frank enjoyed making model planes, loved trains and jazz music, was a woodworking craftsman who was very artistic and was an avid Packer fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Frank is survived by his sons: Michael Shackelford and Ryan (Amy) Shackelford; and his grandchildren: Madison, William and Charles Shackelford.

He is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Tracy Shackelford.

Funeral Services for Frank will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

