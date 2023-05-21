1948—2023

KENOSHA—Frank J. DiCello, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away at the age of 74, on May 3, 2023, in Kenosha. He was born on November 21, 1948, in Kenosha, to the late Joseph and Jean (Ranchel) DiCello.

Frank was a graduate of Kenosha High School and later married Kathy Tutlewski in Kenosha, with whom he later divorced. He found the love of his life in Catherine Ruffalo and married her on September 28, 1985 in Kenosha.

Frank worked for many years as a general laborer at American Brass. In his free time, he was a passionate Green Bay Packers fan and loved to play and record music, especially when he was performing with his band, Night Shift. Above all, Frank cherished the time he spent with his family and friends.

Frank is survived by his children: Dion DiCello of Franklin, WI, Jerry (Helen) Witt of Kenosha, Ryan (Jen) Witt of Seattle, WA, and Dana (Diana) DiCello of Rockford, IL; he is also survived by his brother, John DiCello of N;, and his sisters: Isabelle Gotche of AR, and Jenny (Elmo) Sanchez of NM. Frank was a proud grandfather to: Anthony DiCello, Aiden Witt, Carson Witt, and Adrianna DiCello; and his four great-grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Cathy.

A private event to celebrate Franks life was held.

Frank will be deeply missed by his family and friends, but his memory will live on through his music and the love he shared with those around him.

