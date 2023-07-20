May 6, 1951—July 16, 2023

ADAMS FRIENDSHIP—Frank Michael Carter, 72, of Adams Friendship passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023. He was born on May 6, 1951 in Lippstadt, Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1962. He attended schools in Kenosha WI and graduated from Mary D. Bradford in 1969. That is where he met his high school sweetheart Marilyn “Jane” Waas, he later married in 1972.

Frank was employed by American Motors, later to be Chrysler Corporation for thirty years before retiring in 2000.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, Green Bay Packers, and reading books primarily about history. He had quite the sense of humor, had many friends, and everyone knew his love for his granddaughter, Emily.

Frank was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Carter, mother, Christel Magdalena Carter (Weidner), brother, Richard J. Carter and longtime hunting companion “Char”. Frank is survived by his wife, Jane; daughter, Nicole (Hector) Laracuente, Jr.; son, Paul; granddaughter, Emily Nicke; and brothers: David (Sue) and Gary.

In honor of Frank’s wishes, there will be no memorial service. www.roseberrys.com