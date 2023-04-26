Jan. 8, 1928—April 22, 2023

KENOSHA—Frank Michael Hujik, age 95, a lifelong resident of Kenosha, passed away on April 22, 2023. He was born on January 8, 1928, to the late Frank and Mary (Jankula) Hujik in Kenosha.

He attended Kenosha High School and was drafted into the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1947 and went into the Air Force from 1947 to 1951 when he was honorably discharged.

On February 17, 1951, he married the girl next door, Georgia Carr. He owned and operated Lockwood Oil/Storage for over 60 years, retiring at age 93.

He was an avid Packer and Brewers fan and loved going to the casino. He spent a lot of time with his family at his summer home in Wild Rose, WI. He was known for telling stories of his life, such as the time when he got clawed by a polar bear at age two.

He travelled around the country in his RV with his friends and hitting every casino he came across. He loved talking about his family to anyone who would listen. He was most proud of having all his children working at his business throughout the years.

He is survived by his children: Penny (Mark) Wavro, Judy (Mike) Vernezze, and Patrick Hujik, grandchildren: David (Elnaz) Wavro, Sami (Zach) Bartner, Dakota Vernezze, Skylar (Thomas) Bainter, Nick (Kiya) Hujik, and Brian Hujik; great-grandchildren: Elora Bartner, Nick Hujik, Jr., Anna Hujik, and Janessa Hujik, Chance Keehn; and great-great-grandchildren: Freya Hujik, and Sabastian Hujik.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and his son, Frank, Jr., daughter-in-law, Jeanellyn, grandson, Michael, one brother, and five sisters.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 2223 51st St. from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM with a memorial Christian Mass at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances to St. Anthony’s Church or charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667