April 3, 1941—June 22, 2023

Frederick “Freddy” Emil Chubrilo, age 82, passed away at his residence on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Born in Milwaukee, WI on April 3, 1941, he was the son of Emil and Marie (Klotz) Chubrilo. Fred graduated from St. Joseph High School.

On October 5, 2002, he was united in marriage to Lila Rae Kirby.

Fred worked at the Kenosha County Highway Department until 1970 with a couple buildings he built that are still standing in Petrified Springs Park and in 1980, he worked for Massey Harris. He was the Somers Fire Department-Assistant Fire Chief for 17 years until 1984 and worked at Rust-Oleum starting in 1984 and retiring in 2001. Fred then worked at Kenosha Grounds from 2002 until it was sold in 2015 and was also a farmer for many years.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard Private First Class.

Fred was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and the former St. George Catholic Church. In addition, he was a lifetime member of the Southeast Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectable Society for 34 years and was a 4-H leader for many years.

He collected Massey Harris Ferguson tractors and implements for decades and amassed quite a collection that became a museum on their farm. Fred also collected antique Maytag washers and Ski Whiz snowmobiles and was a talented mechanic, fabricator, and carpenter. He had the amazing ability to build or fix just about anything, often doing projects side by side with his beloved wife, Lila. The family farm has a mini fire department with a fire engine, a little gas station and a tiny chapel they relocated from another farm. The farm held many parties and a few weddings including legendary Halloween parties and several tractor club reunions. Fred even built an oversized swing set from telephone poles for his wife, just because she mentioned wanting a swing. He enjoyed attending the Racine County fair to display his tractors and was a flag man for the combine derby’s for decades.

Fred and Lila loved spending their anniversary every year enjoying each other’s company in Door County attending Pumpkin Fest in their matching pumpkin hats. He had a wonderful quirky sense of humor; but always found time to spend with his grandchildren and stepchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Lila Rae Kirby-Chubrilo; his stepchildren, Jeff (Erika) Dorn and Karlie (Tom Carstensen) Kirby; his grandchildren, Tanner, Tori, Ian, Brendan, Madelyn, Jacob, Ava, Annie and Sam; his great grandchildren, Sophie, Adalyn, Kai, Kylliean, Kingsliey and Kytahna; his sisters, Beth (Richard) Zoephal and Anita Kostas and his nieces, Clerrisa (Jason) Layne, Anna Marie (Dan) Crocker and Margaret Hurst Heidel.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services with full military honors honoring Frederick’s life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation for Frederick will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the family would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101