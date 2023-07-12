Aug. 15, 1929—July 4, 2023

SOLDOTNA, AK—Frederick M. “Fred” Neu, 93, went to heaven on July 4, 2023 in Soldotna AK. He was in Sterling, AK for a summer visit with his daughters Christine Rose and Peggy Herring.

Fred was born in Kenosha on Aug. 15, 1929. He grew up in Kenosha County and went to local schools.

On June 24, 1950, he married the love of his life Mary Therese Ewens at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. They were married for 66 years. They lived in Kenosha and Green Bay for many years before moving to Lancaster, TX in 1978 where he started his own successful painting business.

One year ago he moved to Venice, FL to live with his daughter, Teresa Harris and her husband, Scott.

Fred was a loving husband and father and was the pillar of his family. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will always be remembered for his big heart, infectious smile and great sense of humor.

Throughout his life he had many talents, interests and hobbies like singing for Snap-On Choir which toured Wisconsin and Illinois, playing golf, fishing, hunting, carpentry, jigsaw puzzles, travel and astronomy. But what Fred treasured most was spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, who passed in 2016, his parents, Elizabeth and Fred Neu, brother, George Neu, and son-in-law, Pat Rose.

He is survived by five children: Nick Neu and wife, Debbe of Las Cruces, NM, Christine Rose of Soldotna, AK, Michael Neu and wife, Pam of Silver Creek, WI, Teresa Harris and husband, Scott of Venice, FL, Peggy Herring of Soldotna, AK; 11 grandchildren: Mitch, Rachel, Becky, Mike, Scott, Fred, Kelley, Jessie, Matthew, Patrick, and Tom; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Edward Neu and wife, Rochelle of Franksville, WI; sister, Betty Olson and husband, Jack of Burlington, WI; and many nieces and nephews.

Fred was a devout Catholic and will rest next to his wife, Mary, at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery in Desoto, TX.

Arrangements by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai, AK.