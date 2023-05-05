1945 – 2023

KENOSHA—Gary J. Wirch, 78 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

He was born January 25, 1945, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Walter and Dorothy (Korecz) Wirch.

Gary served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1971. On October 1, 1966, he married Susan Roemer at St. Mary Catholic Church, Kenosha, WI.

Gary began work stocking shelves at Ace Hardware as a teenager, and after 35 years of service, he retired as the Store Manager. He also worked for Triangle Appliances for several years.

Gary enjoyed fishing, camping, and attending sporting events. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan and volunteered his time at various food pantries. He loved to travel and was always planning their next adventure. Gary cherished his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 57 years, Sue; son, Jeffery (Kristin) Wirch; and daughter, Anne (Jacob) Davison, both of Kenosha, WI; siblings: Robert (the late Mary) Wirch, Nancy (Chuck) Yanney, Rick (Mary) Wirch, Pat (David) Singer, and Lori (Wes) Bernhardt; and grandchildren: Ben, Brady, Cole and Grant Wirch and Alyssa and Josh Davison.

Memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, or The Trike Project (Charity that provides Adaptive Bikes to Special Needs Children) at www.thetrikeproject.com, in his memory.

