1936 – 2023

KENOSHA—Gary L. Brockman, 86 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

He was born September 16, 1936, in Reedsburg, WI, the son of the late Arnold and Audrey (Doughty) Brockman. Gary proudly served in the U.S. Army. On February 13, 1976, he married Linda Perugini in Waukegan, IL.

He was an avid outdoorsman; hunting and fishing were among his favorite hobbies. He also loved sports – playing in his younger years and watching in his later years – especially the Wisconsin Badgers football and basketball, the (NBA) Lakers, (NFL) Colts, and (MLB) Dodgers. Gary enjoyed his Fridays spent with friends at Golden Corral.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; daughters: Vickie (James) Esparza, Heidi Wenberg, and Shari Brockman; grandchildren: Danielle Wenberg, Samanthia and Mariah Brockman, Noelle and Jenna Esparza, and Kamron and Danae Martin; brothers: Ron (the late Liz) Brockman of Rochester, MN, Roger (Mary) Brockman and Rick (Margy) Brockman, both of Tomah, WI; sisters: Patti (Neal) Astle and Lisa Smrs; and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeffrey Wenberg, Jr.; granddaughter, Sarah Brockman-Mason; great-grandson, Hakeem Hamilton; and brothers: Greg and Arnold Brockman.

Memorial visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home. Services with Military Honors will commence at 7:00 p.m. Friday. Please omit flowers.

