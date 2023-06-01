Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RACINE—Gayle N. Horton, 85, of Racine, WI, formerly of Merrillan, WI, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at The Villa at Lincoln Park in Racine, WI.

Born in Merrillan, WI on August 12, 1937, he was the son of the late Ralph and Mary “Angie” Horton.

In October of 1993, he married Rebecca Wenberg. She preceded him in death on August 13, 2014.

Gayle was employed by Jockey International for many years. He held many jobs there including, driving semi, unloading, and working security. He later owned and operated The Corner Bar in Merrillan, WI, for over 25 years with his wife, Rebecca.

After retiring, Gayle kept busy selling collectibles at flea markets. He was a collector of toys and enjoyed attending swap meets.

He was a member of the Merrillan Masonic Lodge for 20 years. An active member of the Lions Club and The National Wildlife Federation. He was the Mayor of Merrillan, WI for two terms. He was elected for a third term, but moved to Racine, WI, in 2015. He also played Santa for a number of years, visiting many nursing homes and schools.

Gayle is survived by his three daughters: Mary (Dan) Moncatch of Arbor Vitae, WI, Nancy (Dave) Beegle of Racine, WI, and Kari Horton of Kenosha, WI; 10 grandchildren: Dan, Jr., Sara, and Andy Moncatch, Patti Horton, Melissa Horton, Howie, Eric, and Warren Johnson, Amber and Katie Beegle; 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way; one brother, David W. Horton; and former daughter-in-law, Betty Jean Horton. He is further survived by other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rebecca Horton; two sons: Robert and Michael Horton; and three siblings: Duane, Gary, and Diane.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. in Oakwood Cemetery in Merrillan, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Lions Club or The National Wildlife Federation would be appreciated by the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

