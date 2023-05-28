Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Gene Allen Smith

Aug. 27, 1933 - May 25, 2023

Gene A. (Smitty) Smith passed away on May 25, 2023 at St. Catherine's Hospital surrounded by his "three sons."

Gene was born August 27, 1933 to Dermot and Luella (Langenbach) Smith in Kenosha, where he lived his entire life. At a young age, he worked as a newspaper carrier for the Kenosha News. He could still remember his delinquent payment customers. After his return from military service, he worked at Dynamatic and then American Motors working his way up to a supervisor of the crankshaft division (816). During the "lay off" years at the Motors, he worked at various manufacturers, including American Brass, MacWhyte Wire "Wrope," and a few others. In 1988, he retired from the Motors as a machine repairman just shy of reaching the 30-year mark. A truly lucky man to be retired for more years than he worked.

Gene was a Staff Sargent in the Air Force from 1952 to 1956 during the Korean Conflict. He originally was trained in the weather service but was transferred to special services and was a cryptographer. He was stationed in Japan where he began his love of photography. He was instrumental in deciphering the North Korean code embedded in the weather reports. He would never discuss his special assignments during his military career until only a few years ago, stating it was highly classified.

On October 26, 1957, he married Yvonne A. (nee McDowell) in Cascade, Iowa. This was the same day as his office party in Kenosha and raced back to Kenosha on a bet with his buddies that he'd never make it. That Nash Rambler flew! Yvonne passed away on January 7, 1993. On January 24, 1994, Gene married Patricia (nee Cass) Smith in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Patti passed away on September 24, 2008.

Gene was a true handyman-jack-of-all-trades; master of none. During his younger years, he was always building a garage, finishing a basement, installing electrical, plumbing, woodworking, you name it. He even hand built his own kitchen cabinets – not a single screw – all dovetail or glue! Nothing he couldn't do. He took pride in perfecting one project before tackling another. He enjoyed his CB radio (oh the 70s), farming with Leon Dreger, and later his photography. He enjoyed photographing landscapes and especially lighthouses. He took many trips around the country just to photograph lighthouses. He was very proud of his camera equipment and looked just like the paparazzi with his gear all strapped on him. Gene was also an avid bicycle rider in his younger days. He often raced at the Velodrome, leaving the race before the finish line so his name would not appear as the first place winner in the newspaper. (His parents were against his racing.) Gene enjoyed attending the American Heroes Cafe. Of late, with his declined mobility, he traded-in his love of photography for the Petrifying Springs Biergarten. He was the very first customer served when they opened in 2016 and attended every day that he could. Gene also was a member of the PLAV, Moose, Corvette Club, Northside Happy Hour and the Camera Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling.

Gene was a lifetime member of Friedens Lutheran Church, n/k/a New Life Lutheran Church where he was an usher for many years. He attended grade school at Frieden's and graduated from Mary D. Bradford in 1951.

Gene was a devoted lifetime member of the VFW Post 1865 and active in many of their projects, including the Military Order of the Cooties (caring for hospitalized veterans) as well as cooking for the famous VFW breakfast having a breakfast platter named 'The Smitty.' Gene was able to participate in the Veteran's Honor Flight in 2015 – an experience that he truly cherished.

Gene and Yvonne were blessed with three daughters. Laurel K. Cook (Paul), Deborah A. Watson (Michael), and Kelley J. Fox (formally Martin). He is further survived by his grandchildren Jennifer Martinez, Gavin MacEwen, Matthew Fox and Sarah Fox as well as eight great grandchildren.

Memorial services honoring Gene's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023 at New Life Lutheran Church (East Campus), 5038 19th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. Inurnment will take place in Cascade Protestant Cemetery, IA at a later date. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances in honor of Gene's name may be made to New Life Lutheran, 5038 19th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140, or Honor Flight https://www.honorflight.org/donations/ or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank Dr. George Poullette and the nurses and doctors at St. Catherine's for all their care and patience with Gene. He was a handful to the end, either angry or swearing. A special thank you to Melissa and Right at Home and Brookside Care Center for their care and compassion when he needed to transition to assisted living.

