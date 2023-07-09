Geneta "Ge" JoAnn Koontz

June 11, 1925 - May 31, 2023

KENOSHA - Ge passed away peacefully as she held her daughters' hands at her bedside. Born to Emmett and Esther (Collenberg) Frakes in SLC, Utah, Ge married the love of her life, Charles Koontz, "Bud", on April 10, 1943.

After his service in WWII, they lived in Oregon, IL, and operated his bowling alley. By 1947 they began farming the land that became their homestead at 600 Moore Road, Lindenwood.

As a devoted wife and mother to her four children, Steve (1947), Terry (1949), Vickie (1951) and Scott (1953), Ge thought of her family as her greatest pride and joy.

She actively participated in the Lindenwood Community Club, the Lindenwood Union Church Choir and the church's Ladies Aide. Her creative talents were often rewarded as she partnered with others in fundraisers and local clubs' events. Spending time with family and friends often happened at their cottage on Lauderdale Lakes during the summer, or in Southern Texas during the winter.

Ge was preceded in death by her beloved Bud in 2004. In 2006 she moved to Kenosha, WI to be near her daughters, Terry Wolf and Vickie Kwasny.

Ge is survived by her four children and Steve's wife Carolyn (Meador); nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; and will be remembered by all who knew her to be delightfully optimistic with a bit of a snarky wit that kept us on our toes. "Hey, hey!"

A celebration of Ge's life will be hosted by the family in The Addison's Hospitality Room at 9651 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI on July 15, 2023 from 1:30-3:30 PM. An informal memorial will be held at the Lindenwood Union Church on July 17, 2023 starting at 10:00 AM and proceeding to the Lindenwood Cemetery for burial of Bud and Ge's cremated remains.

In lieu of flowers, donations made to Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie will be gratefully received. Ge's family would like to express their sincere appreciation for all those who cared for her, and made her difficult days better.