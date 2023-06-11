1941-2023

KENOSHA—Gerald Henry “Jerry” Cardinali, 81, of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie, after a brief illness.

Jerry was born in Kenosha, WI, on December 17, 1941, to Louis and Mary (Viola) Cardinali. A lifelong resident of Kenosha he was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and Gateway Technical College.

He met his wife Karen Schipper while attending Gateway and they were married on June 6, 1964, at St. Clements Catholic Church in Sheboygan, WI.

Jerry was employed at Carsen Pirie Scott and Co. in Chicago, IL, for the first year of their marriage and returned to Kenosha, WI, to be close to family. He was employed at Sears and then began his 32-year career as an All State Agent.

After his retirement, he fulfilled his dream of opening a restaurant and became the proprietor of Pasta Al Dente where his love of cooking took off. He enjoyed talking with customers and making them happy with his delicious meals.

Jerry was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church his entire life where he was an active member and volunteer for many church festivals, dinners, functions, and festivities.

Surviving him are his wife, Karen Cardinali of Kenosha, WI; five children: Mary (Michael) Redinger of Hanover Park, IL, Michael (Jennifer) Cardinali of Kenosha, WI, Julie (Sam) Sturino of Kenosha, WI, Nick (Barbara) Cardinali of Milwaukee, WI, and Laura (Chris) Gatti of Kenosha, WI; grandchildren: Kayla (Edwin) Rojas, Austin Redinger, Sam Cardinali, Nico Cardinali, Alex (Maycee) Sturino, Gianna (Ezra) Diaz, Samuel (Tonya) Sturino, Bella Cardinali and Jake Cardinali; great-grandchildren: Elliana Rojas, Luca Rojas, Ezekiel Diaz, Samuel Sturino, Jr, and Tatum Sturino; his sister, Mary Ann Cardinali of Kenosha, WI; sister-in-law, Bernie Cardinal; and nephews: Thomas and Louis Cardinali of Las Vegas, NV.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Thomas Cardinali.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church at 11:00 a.m. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the church in DeSimone Hall from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated.

