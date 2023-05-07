Feb. 20, 1949—April 30, 2023

TWIN LAKES—Gerald “Jerry” H. Tindall, 74, of Twin Lakes, WI, died Sunday, April 30, 2023. Son of the late Gerald and Leona Tindall, Jerry was born February 20, 1949 in Kenosha.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Laura; daughters: Christina (Kevin) Welzen, Corey (Leif) Heckel, and Colleen (Duane) Gallo; step-sons: Matt Koenig and Mark (Jinhee) Koenig; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and siblings: Kathleen (Peter) Renn, John (Atsuko) Tindall, James (Margaret) Tindall, Jude (Patricia) Tindall, Michele (Daniel) Gauger, Justin Tindall, Jeffrey Tindall, Mary (Jerome) Schuerman, Colette Tindall, and Paula (Jeffery) Cates; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Southern Wisconsin All-Airborne Chapter 82nd Airborne Division, c/o LTC John Gibbons, PO Box 13, Woodworth WI 53194 or Tunnel To Towers Foundation at https://t2t.org/.

