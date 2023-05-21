Gerald Nelson

1936 - 2023

KENOSHA - Gerald Nelson, 86, of Kenosha, passed away on May 16, 2023, at Kenosha Place Senior Living surrounded by his loving family.

Gerald was born on October 26, 1936, in Wisconsin, the son of the late Elmer and Jewel (Newhouse) Nelson. He was educated in the schools of Racine. Gerald married Gwen Lowther in November of 1959 in Kenosha they later divorced.

He worked as a general laborer for AMC/Chrysler for 30 years. Gerald was a member of the United States Marines. He was also a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

His hobbies included cheering for the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his children: Elizabeth Nelson, Sharon Kortas, Theresa Nelson and John Nelson of Kenosha; also included are his seven grandchildren; and his three great-grandchildren. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, his ex-wife, and his brother, Elmer, Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943