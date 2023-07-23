Glenn Charles Powell

June 13, 1937 - July 19, 2023

Glenn Charles Powell, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital, surrounded by family.

Born on June 13, 1937, Glenn was the son of the late Stanley and Margaret (Eckert). He attended local schools in La Crosse, WI.

On August 5, 1961, Glenn married Delores (Powell) in La Crosse, WI.

Glenn proudly served in the United States Navy.

He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church.

Glenn was employed with AMC/Chrysler as an Assembler, he retired in 1989 and was a member of UAW 72.

He enjoyed shooting pool, watching NASCAR and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his children, Charles (Dawn Moeller) Powell and Douglas (Dawn Johnson) Powell; his grandchildren, David (Rachel) Powell, Kari (AJ) Marquardt, Michael Powell, Joseph (Katy) Powell and Elizabeth Powell; great-grandchildren, Tyler Marquardt, Aubrey Marquardt and Nova Mae Powell; his sisters, Marilyn (Kenneth) Grosskopf and Cindy (Michael) Nevins; 5 sisters-in-law; 1 brother-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and wife, Delores, Glenn was preceded in death by his brothers, Gerald, William, Ronald and James Powell and his sister, Susan (Howard) Littlejohn.

Funeral services honoring Glenn's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at a later date. A visitation for Glenn will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial donations in memory of Glenn can be made to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital https://www.stjude.org or Hospice Alliance https://www.hospicealliance.org.

