Glenn W. Gerlach

June 11, 1935 - April 3, 2023

EVERGREEN, CO - Glenn W. Gerlach, 87, passed away peacefully in his home on April 3, 2023, with his daughter, Christi, by his side. He was born on June 11, 1935 in Kenosha, WI where he met his wife Noreen, they were married for over 65 years.

Glenn is survived by his four siblings; his five children and seven grandchildren: Gregg (66), Jeff (63), Cari (61), Glenn, Jr.(60), Christi (52); his grandchildren: Glenn III, Sheila, Wiley, Ella, Mei, David and Michaela.

Glenn and Noreen moved to Evergreen, CO in 1979. He has called Evergreen home ever since.

Glenn obtained a BS in Electrical Engineering from UW Madison, his Masters degree from Drexel University in Baltimore. He worked as an Engineer in Baltimore, California and Colorado.

Glenn loved working in the yard, planting flowers. He loved to be outdoors, hiking, skiing, hunting and being with friends. He also loved having his grandchildren surrounding him. He loved to play bridge any chance he could.

Glenn and Noreen were very active in the communities wherever they lived. They were involved in local politics, church, and bridge groups. They were foster parents. They were known to throw great parties.

Glenn was preceded in death by his wife Noreen. They will spend eternity together in Evergreen Memorial Park in Evergreen, CO.

Please visit https://www.evergreenmemorialpark.com/obituaries/glenn-gerlach to leave condolences for the family.