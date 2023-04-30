A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Ave. (Rt. 31) in Batavia, IL. Funeral services will continue with prayers immediately following visitation, before traveling in procession to a memorial Mass at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 120 S. Lancaster Avenue, Aurora, IL. Her cremated remains will be interred at St. Casimir Cemetery in Kenosha, WI on a date later to be scheduled.