Gloria Jonas

1926-2023

Gloria Jonas passed away peacefully at The Legacy at St. Joseph's on Thursday May 4, 2023.

Gloria was born in Racine, WI on July 19, 1926. She graduated from Park High School, Racine, WI in June 1944.

Gloria worked at Massey Furguson from 1944–1953.

On June 17, 1950, Gloria married the love of her life Richard Jonas, at St. George's Catholic Church.

Gloria and Richard had three children, Richard E. Jonas II, Gayle L. Ness and Carole J. Mack.

Gloria loved being a mother and homemaker. Whether it be Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, Birthday parties, etc., family gatherings were always held at her home where home cooked meals were family favorites.

Gloria was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church, St. Mark's Christian Women, St. Mary's Friendly Center and often volunteered at the Shalom Center Soup Kitchen.

Gloria was proceeded in death by her husband, Richard, her parents, Emil and Esther Losch, her sister, Elva and twin brother, Robert.

Gloria is survived by her son, Richard (Sandra) Jonas; and daughters: Gayle (David) Ness, and Carole (Michael) Mack; grandchildren: Michael Jonas, Kimberly, Kara, and Brian Ness, Matthew (Shaina) Mack, and Tyler (Polly) Mack; and great-grandchildren: Jacob and Leonard Mack; as well as a niece and nephews.

Gloria's family extends a heartfelt thank you to The Legacy at St. Joseph's for the loving and professional care extended to her while she was a resident.

A visitation will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM with funeral services to follow immediately at 11:00 AM. Burial at All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark's Catholic Church or Kindred Kitties.