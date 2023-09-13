1954 – 2023

KENOSHA—Guadalupe R. Granado, 69 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, WI.

He was born February 27, 1954, in San Antonio, TX, the son of the late Santiago and Gail (Rangel) Granado. Guadalupe was a lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI and on February 27, 1987, he married Mary Lopez Navarez.

Guadalupe enjoyed fishing, billiards, and socializing with his friends; he played hard, and worked harder throughout his entire life.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Mary; daughters, Lizibeth Granado and Isabel Granado; the father of his grandchildren, Jacob Williams; three sisters, Janie Garcia, Olivia Granado, and Maria Cook; and grandchildren, Kaylee Williams and Isaiah Harp.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home with funeral services commencing at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be private.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Guadalupe’s

Online Memorial Book at: