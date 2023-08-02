March 5, 1932—July 30, 2023

SALEM—Harley Darrell Wilkinson, 91 years old, of Salem, WI, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023. He was born March 5, 1932 to the late Lloyd and Betty (Freeman) Wilkinson in Janesville, WI.

On December 13, 1986, Harley was united in marriage with Helen Hansen at Wesley Chapel, Bristol, WI.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will immediately follow in Hickory Union Cemetery, Antioch Township, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to a charity of choice.

