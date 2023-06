April 4, 1935—Jan. 8, 2019

WARRENS—Harold E. Bagnall, age 83, passed away January 8, 2019, at the Tomah VA Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

Hal graduated from Mary D. Bradford in 1953. He then joined the Army. He was an Airline Pilot for TWA.

After retirement he continued to fly and was an instructor. He flew his dream.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Madeline Bagnall. He is survived by many family members.

