Dec. 26, 1922—July 16, 2023

Harold (Jim) Russel Eils, 100, passed away on July 16, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many. Jim was born on December 26, 1922.

Jim proudly served in the Army during WWII. His dedication and service to his country were commendable.

Following his military service, Jim pursued a career in the athletic department of UW-Parkside. He made significant contributions to the university and was highly respected by his colleagues.

Jim found joy in various hobbies throughout his life. He enjoyed playing racquetball, acting in his younger years, and volunteering for numerous organizations. His selflessness and commitment to helping others were truly admirable.

Jim will be deeply missed by his surviving family members, including his wife of 76 years, Mary Ann Eils; his children: Donna (Grant) Zimany and Martin Eils; as well as his nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and beloved dog. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Alice Onosko, Ruth Miller, and Marie McCarron; and brothers: John, Robert, and Karl Eils. He was also preceded in death by his children: Patricia (David) Flores and William (Jennifer) Eils.

A visitation will be held on August 14th from 10:00-11:00 a.m., followed by a service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, located at 13022 Wilmot Rd, Kenosha, WI 53142. A luncheon will be held at the church after the service. Jim will be laid to rest at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, located at 21731 Spring St, Union Grove, WI 53182, at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to the VFW or a veterans charity of your choice. Your support will honor Jim’s memory and assist those who have served our country.

Jim’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the memories he created with his loved ones. He will forever be remembered for his unwavering love, kindness, and dedication to his family and community.