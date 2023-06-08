1928-2023

KENOSHA—Helen Elaine Oechler, 95, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Born in Kenosha, on January 18, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Guttormsen) Schmidt.

She lived in Gardena, CA from ages 14-21, graduating from Gardena High School. On a visit back to Kenosha, she met the love of her life, Norman A. Oechler.

They had their first date at a church service and were married at Trinity Lutheran Church on July 29, 1950. They were long-time members. She participated in their WELCA Women’s Group and served as a Church Teller.

Helen worked for First National Bank/Chase and was the first female teller for them, of which she was very proud. She retired in 1990. Helen was a soup kitchen volunteer at the Shalom Center, bowled in leagues throughout the years, was interested in genealogy, and enjoyed going to breakfast on Tuesday mornings with “the bank ladies”.

Survivors include two daughters: Dru H. (Michael) Spitzer and Gay N. (Daniel) Voelz; four grandaughters: Megan Spitzer, Erin Spitzer, Noelle (Jason) Bugalecki, and Daena (Alex) Grycowski; two great-granddaughters: Anya Noelle Bugalecki and Norah Elaine Grycowski; and her Pomeranian, D.C. She is further survived by beloved relatives and friends.

Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Oechler on January 1, 2008; and by three siblings: Gladys Hoff, Charles Schmidt, and Melbourne Schmidt.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7104 39th Avenue, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to Trinity Lutheran Church would be appreciated by the family.

