OAK CREEK - Helen P. Redmond, age 93, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 at The Waters of Oak Creek surrounded by her family.

Funeral services honoring Helen's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Helen will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.