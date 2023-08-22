Jan. 16, 1933—Aug. 18, 2023

Helen V. Chiappetta, age 90, went to the loving arms of her savior on Friday, August 18, 2023 with her family by her side.

Born in the Village of Kronenwetter, Mosinee, WI, on January 16, 1933, the daughter of the late Albert and Anna Swiderski.

Helen started life on a family farm, graduating high school in Mosinee. She moved to Kenosha to work at Simmons Bedding Company in bookkeeping. She met the love of her life dancing at the Eagles Ballroom in Kenosha.

She married Frederick Chiappetta at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church on January 23, 1953.

Helen was an excellent homemaker, loving wife, mother, and excellent cook. After the death of Helen’s mother-in-law, Leonetta, the family moved into the Chiappetta homestead attached to the store. Due to the untimely death of her husband on Christmas Eve in 1970, Helen the age of 37 found the strength to successfully run the business and raise three young children with little experience in selling shoes. Helen’s children and her marriage to Fred were her greatest love. Her greatest joy was helping her customers fit in the proper shoes.

Helen’s son, Fred graduated college and joined her in the store on 50th Street. They worked so well together the business continued to grow to bigger and better quarters now located on 75th Street.

Even with family and business responsibilities, Helen felt a need to make time volunteering in the community with Junior Chamber of Commerce Auxiliary, Jaycettes Easter Seals, Kenosha Business Luncheons, Holy Rosary Home and School, St. Catherine’s Hospital Gift Shop and Junior Achievement Center.

One of Helen’s past times other than cooking was Sunday drives with friends in the countryside finding great supper clubs and driving up North.

Helen is survived by her three children, Deborah (Jeff) Hermsen of Little Chute, Susan (Jack) Romano of Seattle, and Fred (Lori) Chiappetta of Kenosha; her grandchildren, Anthony (Emiko) and Nicholas (Natalie); her five great-grandchildren, Freddy, Bruno, Carmelo, Jona and Luca.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick; her brother, Bruno (Betty) Swiderski; her in-laws, Charles (Leonetta) Chiappetta; her siblings in-law, Maria (Emil) Stella, Sammy, Virginia (Bob) Gregorin, Charles, Ida Lee (John) Siewert.

Mom . . We thank you for your beautiful holiday dinners which we looked forward to; they kept our family close. Thank you for supporting us in all that we did. We were all blessed to have you in our lives.

Helen was a tough lady to the end . . . “To think I did all that and may I say-not in a shy way. Oh no, not me. I did it my way.”

Funeral services honoring Helen’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. The service may be viewed via livestream on the following link facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. You do not need Facebook to watch. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Helen will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Helen would like you to buy your shoes at Chiappetta’s.

A special thank you to Laurie Cooper who gave our mother, Helen, comfort and friendship in the last six years of her life.

