Oct. 15, 1928—July 26, 2023

KENOSHA—Howard Evan Brown, 94, of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully at his home on the night of July 26, 2023. Born to the late Elihu and Verna (Lester) Brown on October 15, 1928 in Booneville, MS.

He moved to Kenosha in 1950 where he worked for, and retired from, American Motors.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sophia Ellen Brown, his eldest daughter, Doris, and his four siblings: Vernell, Rita, Nita, and Billy.

Howard was an avid fisherman and hunter who enjoyed morning walks and spending time in his garden.

He will be missed by his four surviving children: Jeffrey Brown, Russell Brown, Melinda (Garfield) Hartsfield, and Karen (Daniel) Roth; his six grandchildren: Christy Burcham, Jacob, Joshua, and Heather Searles, Haley Johnson, and Molly Brown; and his seven great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held at his graveside.