Irene D. (Follak) Reid

Irene D. (Follak) Reid passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 2, 2023, with her loving family by her side at 90 years of age.

Born on August 11, 1932, Irene was the daughter of John and Edna (Heritz) Follak. She attended Friedens Lutheran School where she graduated as Valedictorian. She then attended Mary D. Bradford High School, graduating in 1950.

She was employed in the Planning Department at AMC for 17 years and then was the co-owner of Day Foods and Jimms Frozen Pizza Company for 33 years before retiring.

Irene was a life-long member of Friedens Lutheran Church where she married James D. Reid on September 25, 1954.

She enjoyed reading, country music, the Green Bay Packers, games, puzzles, roller skating, bus trips and anything her grandchildren were involved in. Irene was involved with the Kenosha Special Olympics, Kenosha Achievement Center and served on the board of the ARC for many years.

Irene is survived by her loving husband, James; daughter and son-in-law, Kris (Dan) Blanchard; grandson, Kyle Blanchard; granddaughter, Mikayla Blanchard and sister, Edna German as well as in-laws and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edna Follak; her son, Gerald Day Reid; her siblings and their spouses, Dorothy (Norman) Buchholz, Lorraine (Robert) Huntoon and Albert (Virginia) Follak.

Funeral services honoring Irene's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023 at New Life East (Friedens) Church. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Irene will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials remembrances to New Life Lutheran Church or Kenosha Lutheran Academy, 5038 19th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53140 would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101