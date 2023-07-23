Irene L. Shawler

Jan. 20, 1925 - July 20, 2023

KENOSHA - Irene L. Shawler, age 98, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Library Terrace Assisted Living surrounded by her loving family.

Born on January 20, 1925, in Alma Center, WI, she was the daughter of the late George F. and Eliza Mae (Simmonds) Halpin. As an infant she moved to Kenosha with her family. Irene attended St. Thomas Aquinas Grade School, McKinley Junior High School and Bradford High School.

In December 1945, while attending a dance at Great Lakes Naval Base, she was asked to dance by a young Marine named John Shawler, and six months later on June 22, 1946, they were united in marriage at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Kenosha. After a brief move to New Orleans, LA they returned to Kenosha to make it their home. They were blessed with almost 70 years of marriage before John's passing on January 4, 2016.

As a young woman Irene was employed by Cooper's, Inc., now Jockey, and along with her husband owned and operated Kenosha Frame & Axle. Later in life she worked part-time at the Nike Outlet Store. She loved working there because she was surrounded by young people and that in turn kept her young.

Irene was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She was a woman of many interests. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, reading, knitting and bingo. She was a regular member of Diver Dan's Swim exercise class up to her early 90's. She and her husband loved music and dancing and were often the last couple on the dance floor and they spent many years wintering in Florida. She also enjoyed taking care of her yard and flowers, watching the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, the PGA, and was a supporter of the Tremper High School baseball, football, and soccer teams, as well as a frequent attendee of all her grandchildren's activities. But Irene's greatest joy in life was to be surrounded by her loving family which filled her with much pride and happiness. She was most content with a little one sitting on her lap.

Irene will be deeply missed by her three daughters, Pam (John) Degener, Sharon (Richard) Regner and Patty Ivy; her seven grandchildren, John (Wendy) Matera, Dr. Bryan (Kelly) Matera, Dr. Kevin (Dr. Dawn) Regner, Mike (Kelly) Regner, Ryan (Kathryn) Ivy, Kelly (Matthew Boos) Ivy, Melanie (Brett) Holly; her fifteen great-grandchildren, Abe, Ainsley, Rylee, Jack, Asa, Blake, Liam, Hadley, Brynn, Max, William, Savannah, Nicolas, Wyatt and Olivia.

In addition to her husband and parents, Irene was preceded in death by her son-in-law, William Ivy, Jr., her brother, Joseph and her sisters, Eleanor, Florence, Bernice and Loretta.

Funeral services honoring Irene's life will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7400-39th Avenue, Kenosha. Private Entombment will take place in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Irene will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, https://www.hospicealliance.org are appreciated by the family.

The family wishes to extend a sincere and heartfelt thanks to the Library Terrace staff, especially Nurse Ashley, for your wonderful care, respect and dedication shown to mom while a resident, especially the last few weeks of her life. Also, words cannot express our appreciation to Hospice Alliance, especially Nurse Tiffany, for the compassionate and loving care given to mom. You made mom's journey to Heaven peaceful, pain free and calm. You are truly angels.

