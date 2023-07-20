1940-2023

MOUNT PLEASANT—Jack Leo Strouf, 83, of Mount Pleasant, peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Jack was born on April 11, 1940, in Winter, WI, the son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Brown) Strouf. He graduated from Winter High School.

He was employed at AMC/Chrysler for 30 years, and faithfully attended Grace Lutheran Church. Jack married Mary Gehrand on December 26, 1986, in Racine.

His hobbies included hunting and fishing, cheering for Wisconsin sports teams, but most of all spending time with his family and friends. Jack had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

At the age of 19, Jack started his career working on the assembly line at American Motors. He finished his profession in the Layout Department which was a position that brought much joy to his life. Jack was known as a person that could never sit still, a “Jack” of all trades, a master of most. He always had time to offer a helping hand to others.

During his retirement years he enjoyed rummage sales, auctions and teaching his grandchildren the art of negotiating. His hobbies included watching his grandchildrens’ athletic games, playing cribbage, and traveling. Jack was an active outdoorsman, participating in fishing, hunting, gardening, and taking down trees/splitting logs. As a father, he taught his children the value of an education, hard work, honesty, and helping others.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Strouf of Mt. Pleasant; former spouse, Janice (Dvorak) Leffler; children: Jeff (Lyn) Strouf of Park Falls, WI, John (Amy) Strouf of Silver Lake, James (Deborah) Strouf of Pleasant Prairie, Jennifer (Scott) Kalscheur of Middleton, Rev. Donald (Renate) Hougard of Germantown, John (Jean) Hougard of Union Grove, Connie Manderfeld of TN; sisters: June Blaisdell of Kenosha, Violet (Norman “Bud”) Biller of Bruce; 18 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren with two on the way. Jack was preceded in death by his sisters: Lillian and Josephine, and brothers: Roger, Bill, and Terry.

He is also survived by his nephew and partner in shenanigans, Clinton Strouf; lifelong friends: Jerry Squires and Richard Musselman.

The family would like to express gratitude to the wonderful caregivers at Hospice Alliance and to Dr. Greg Rocco and his staff at Aurora.

A celebration of life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, 1803 83rd Street, Kenosha, WI. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., and a luncheon will follow the service.

